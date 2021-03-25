Police ask for help finding man who used slingshot to fracture child’s skull at Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD investigators are asking for the public’s help as they try to find the man who used a slingshot to injure a child at a Louisville park.
The 9-year-old boy was struck in the head with a projectile near the tennis courts at Seneca Park on March 4 at about 5:30 p.m. The boy suffered a fractured skull and spent several days in a hospital following surgery.
“We’re trying to see if we can get some more leads,” LMPD Det. Amy Matthis said. “Maybe someone was at the park that doesn’t realize they saw something. Maybe we can talk with them. Something they think is inconsequential would be actually something that might be a big puzzle piece for our puzzle.”
The suspect is a white man likely in his 30s or 40s who is between 5′11″ and 6′3″. A Facebook post on the LMPD page states he probably weighs between 145 and 160 pounds.
He was reportedly wearing a black track suit at the time of the alleged attack.
The boy’s mother, who didn’t want to publicly share her name, told WAVE 3 News she saw the man show up to the playground, sit on a bench and watch as children there played.
What happened next was something she never expected.
“He randomly pulled out a slingshot and hit my son right in the head with a slingshot,” the mother said. “A couple of the witnesses saw him get up immediately and leave the park and into his car and leave the scene.”
The boy has returned to school, though she said his doctors have suggested it will take him at least six months to fully recover from his injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
