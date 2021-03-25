Smoketown church damaged in fire still up for auction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From the steps of WAVE 3 News the flames oozing out of a burning church building could be seen as nearly six dozen firefighters tried to save it.
Louisville Fire and Rescue said the cause is still unknown. The fire started in the roof and Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters were able to contain the main body of the fire and the most significant damage to the attic and roof line. The question now is what will happen to the historic building at the intersection of Floyd and Jacob Streets. There is still broken glass in front of the building and barricades in the middle of Jacob Street blocking people from gaining access to crumbled debris from the building that is still sprawled out in the middle of the road.
After flames gushed out the top of the church on the night of March 13, it left a disintegrated ceiling and crumbled sanctuary behind. Local nursing student Conrad Diebold walks past the church everyday. He grew a passion and became an admirer of the antique in the heart of the city.
“The roof is terracotta tile, there’s nice design in it,” Diebold said. “When somebody puts an extra effort into a design, certain things you pick up on like the nice pillar, the nice engravings above the doorways, the doors themselves the roof.”
The roof now the demise of the building, where the fire started. Through the charred pieces left behind Diebold has a different view.
“You can tell when you look at it,” Diebold said. “At one point it had a lot of hope.”
Diebold never got a chance to go inside but said his new hope is that the people who gravitate towards its steps will.
“I would like to see it turn into a shelter,” Diebold said. “I would love that.”
We reached out to the auctioneer, Julie Bex with ReMax, to see what’s next for the church. There are two current bids. One group wants to rebuild, another wants a parking lot. The city will decide if the church can be demolished. If torn down, Bex said the stained glass windows - which appear untouched by the blaze - will be saved.
The church is closed off to the public however it still holds its core as a sanctuary to those without a home. There are multiple tents housing people without permanent homes outside the church.
In terms of what will happen next, the latest auction is set for April 7. The new owner will decide the fate of the building.
Bex said the building is currently going for around $52,000 and she expects to accept the highest bid.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.