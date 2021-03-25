Smoketown church damaged in fire still up for auction

Louisville Fire and Rescue said the cause is still unknown. The fire started in the roof and Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters were able to contain the main body of the fire and the most significant damage to the attic and roof line. The question now is what will happen to the historic building at the intersection of Floyd and Jacob Streets. There is still broken glass in front of the building and barricades in the middle of Jacob Street blocking people from gaining access to crumbled debris from the building that is still sprawled out in the middle of the road.