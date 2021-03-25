Utility bill assistance in Louisville upped to $1,000 for qualifying families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those struggling to pay utility bills in Louisville, help is available.
Mayor Greg Fischer Thursday announced expanded benefits for the Metro COVID-19 Utility Relief Funds.
Louisvillians with outstanding balances on their LG&E, Louisville Water and MSD bills can apply for assistance through the fund. Their outstanding balances must have occurred between March 20, 2020 and the end of December 2020.
Previously, the maximum benefit was $500, but it has now been upped to $1,000.
Customers who have already been helped can also apply more additional funds up to the $1,000.
“We recognize the significant and unprecedented challenges that many of our residents may be facing due to the COVID-19 outbreak, especially those who have experienced a loss of job or reduction of hours,” Fischer said in a statement. “We stand ready to help residents in need and are grateful for the work that Louisville Water, MSD and LG&E have done and are doing to help get residents get back on track in paying their utility bills.”
The Association of Community Ministries and Neighborhood Place Louisville have streamlined the process for families seeking assistance by setting up online portals to sign up.
- To sign up through The Association of Community Ministries, click here.
- To sign up through Neighborhood Place, click here.
