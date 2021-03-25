Woman arrested for leaving young children alone for days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested after police say that she left her three young children home alone in unsafe living conditions.
When officers arrived at the home of 27-year-old Marsha Brown, her children, ages 2, 7 and 8 were found alone. The home had no heat, and there was no food in the pantry or refrigerator. Witnesses told police that Brown had not been seen in four or five days.
The children told police that they had not eaten. According to the police report, the 2-year-old child was soiled with feces and urine.
Prescription drugs were found in the home in a location accessible to the three children, including a bottle of liquid codeine.
The two older children attend Jacob Elementary, and a witness told police she had provided the children with two Chromebooks and beds back in December. She had also provided Brown with assistance for utilities. The children had not attended NTI one time since it began.
The children are now being taken care of by a foster family.
