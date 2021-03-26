Anchorage-Middletown Fire Department welcomes new recruits in graduation ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new group of firefighters were honored Thursday night, graduating their training programs to begin serving the streets of Louisville.
The new full academy class of recruits for the Anchorage-Middletown Fire Department gathered at UofL Shelby Campus Thursday. A group of 18 new firefighters were sworn into service during the program.
Recruits have been training over the past six months, learning tasks needed to save lives including search and rescue, fire equipment operation, and becoming nationally registered EMTs.
“It takes a very special person not only for the dangerous fire fighting side, but also the compassion and the care for treating folks,” Captain Travis Bell with the Anchorage-Middletown FD said. “They don’t call us because it’s nice outside. They call us in their worst possible moment. And we need to prepare these guys to arrive and be prepared to handle any situation that they’re called upon to do.”
The Anchorage and Middletown Fire Departments were merged back in 2019, and the new graduate recruits will be split among the 10 stations among the merged departments.
