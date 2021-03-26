Belle of Louisville returns from a COVID shutdown financially underwater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A year-long shutdown because of COVID-19 left the Belle of Louisville flooded in red ink.
$725 thousand dollars is being requested just to get finances afloat in 2021, then another 4 million over the next five years.
“Anybody who has ever owned a boat can tell you they are very expensive just to maintain and keep in good shape,” Belle of Louisville Riverboats CEO Krista Snider said. “You can imagine how much that’s multiplied when you’ve a got a boat that’s 250 feet long, that’s also 106 years old.”
Metro Government owned and operated since 1962, the Belle unlike other attractions and non-profits and not eligible for direct federal COVID relief money.
But a bail out by Metro Council seems headed for easy approval with bipartisan support.
“I think it’s got as many sponsors as it needs votes,” Metro Councilman Kevin Kramer said, “so I think it’s a pretty safe bet that the council recognizes the value of that vessel.”
The Belle emerged from its winter dry dock with extensive refurbishing.
Crewmen onboard Friday were swabbing the deck and fine tuning the engine in preparation for its season debut, ready to win over another generation of fans.
A link to the city’s river past and identity, the Belle is also viewed as a valuable centerpiece of the city’s modern tourism image.
“That is part of the critical historic fabric of our city,” Louisville historian and former metro councilman Tom Owen said. “It says Louisville.”
But the Belle hasn’t operated in the black in about 30 years.
Appropriations in a normal year top a half million dollars, with about 85 thousand customers a year paying for the ride.
With the proposed bailout, management plans for the bell to achieve profitability by 2026.
