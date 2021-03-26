Cane Madden: Community awaits ruling on whether serial attacker will be released again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two brutal sex assaults, one involving an 8-year-old victim, have rocked a local neighborhood.
Cane Madden was freed from jail after a 2017 attack but has been in custody since a 2019 assault of a child. He’s been ruled incompetent to stand trial in both cases.
Released from jail following the first arrest, Madden could be free to roam the streets again, but residents of Louisville’s California neighborhood are trying to prevent that from happening.
Yolander Walker said her community is terrified of what Madden has proven he’s capable of.
“When I hear that name, I just think, ‘My God, what is happening next?’” Walker said.
In 2017, Madden was accused of sexually assaulting and biting off a chunk of a woman’s face. He appeared in court for a competency hearing in 2019. A doctor who evaluated him in that case testified that Madden said he wanted to have sex with a 3- to 6-year-old child.
Judge Annie O’ Connell ruled him incompetent to stand trial, the case was dismissed and he was set free. Six months later, he was arrested again, accused of hitting an 8-year-old girl over the head with a shovel, raping her and stealing her iPad. Again, he’s been ruled incompetent, and again, the community doesn’t want him to go free.
“She’s scarred for life,” said George Fields, a California resident and community activist.
More than 3,000 community members and thousands of people in and outside of Kentucky signed petitions to keep Madden off the street. If he’s set free, the community will be in survival mode, Fields said.
“The word on the streets is, ‘If they don’t do it, we’ll do it,’” Fields said.
“There are rights, there are family members,” Walker said. “I’ll just say it won’t be a good picture.”
Fields and Walker said the community is still in shock from the attacks. They said they’re in disbelief that the courts would let someone like Madden roam the streets and be a danger to everyone around him. They said the judge sent the wrong message to Madden by letting him go with no consequences.
Kentucky law states that if someone is incompetent and treatment won’t change him, he can’t be forced into a facility. Neighbors are pushing for a change to that in the form of Senate Bill 239, which would give judges another option to continue treatment.
“We need it signed,” Walker said. “But the question is will that law affect Cane Madden.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to one of the bill’s co-sponsors, Minority Senate Leader Morgan McGarvey, to find out. McGarvey said it’s possible. The bill passed the House and moves to the Senate on Monday.
Whether it passes, Dr. Stephen Taylor, Chief Medical Officer of UofL Health Peace Psychiatric Hospital, said the system needs to change in order to separate those who have mental illnesses from psychopaths.
“We want to make sure we’re not using loopholes in the system to give them a get-out-of-jail free card,” Taylor said.
Taylor said holes need to be filled to treat and support those who need help, to protect the individual and society.
With just two days left in the General Assembly to get the bill passed, the tight-knit California community hopes steps will be taken to prevent another little girl from getting attacked and traumatized.
“It’s over for her,” Fields said. “She’s only eight years old.”
Madden’s next hearing is expected next week. A decision will be made on whether he can involuntarily be sent to a mental facility.
