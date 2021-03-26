Cards unsung hero continues to make game-changing plays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mykasa Robinson is the kind of player you always hated to face. She’s always in your face and never lets up.
With just over two minutes to go in the UofL’s NCAA second round match up with Northwestern, the Cards were clinging to a three point lead, when the Wildcats came up with a steal and were headed the other way.
Robinson immediately went into a full sprint and made a play that would change the direction of the game.
“I seen her flying so I was just ready to react to whatever the play was gonna do, but when she came up with that steal, that’s something that we just expect from her,” UofL All-American Dana Evans said. “That’s something that she brings to this team. She’s super tough, and she doesn’t really care about what she gets on the stat sheet, or anything like that, she just wants to contribute to this team and she just wants to see us all win.”
The steal and acrobatic save, while somehow managing to gain her balance and stay in bounds, led to two Olivia Cochran free throws, the game-winning points in a 62-53 Cards victory.
“You know I called her parents after one of our ballgames, I think it was in the ACC Tournament,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “I talked to her dad, and I just said, what a pleasure and an absolute joy, their daughter is to coach. She puts her body on the line every single possession. She doesn’t give you anything but 100% and then she doesn’t care if she scores.”
Robinson says that it comes naturally to her, a lesson learned when she was playing travel ball.
“It really came from just my dad, my parents they never really pushed, oh you’ve got to go out here and get this many points, it was just play as hard as you can,” Robinson said. “My parents paid a lot of money for AAU, so I was never allowed to just slack off, you know, play hard, if you’re gonna do anything.”
Robinson and the Cards take on #6 seed Oregon in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.