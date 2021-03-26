Community center, churches partner to make care packages for Bates Elementary School teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers at Bates Elementary School received a special treat on Thursday thanks to a local community center and churches.
The Overflow Community Center partnered with three churches to pack up personalized care packages for teachers, to show their appreciation for the hard work they have done over the past year.
”Just to tell the teachers thank you for adjusting,” Bob McCabe, excecutive director for Overflow Community Center, said. “Trying your hardest to deal with our kids and dealing with parents and helping everybody with all that. And my daughter comes here to Bates as well so we’re connected to the school so it’s just awesome to be able to help the teachers be blessed and be appreciated.
McCabe talked to the school’s family resource director and came up with the idea of making care packages for teachers.
“During this difficult season of COVID the last year everybody’s been affected from families to teachers. Everybody’s had to adjust and the teachers have had to adjust big time as well,” McCabe said.
They sent out surveys to teachers asking them what their favorite hobby was, favorite restaurant, favorite drink, and snacks, so each package would be unique to each teacher.
