COVID-19 survivor returns home after five month battle, amputations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who battled COVID-19 for five months has been released from the hospital. Her journey included the tough decision to amputate her legs to stay alive.
For five months, Brianna Heitzman, 40, fought for her life.
Masks hiding smiling faces with messages of relief greeted her as she came through the doors of Baptist Health Louisville Friday.
After being admitted in October, Heitzman’s condition got worse as weeks went on.
“They had to put her on a ventilator,” Aleigha Mills, Brianna’s sister, said. “We knew that she was bad, but we didn’t know that she was that severe.”
Away from coworkers, her family and pets, Heitzman’s focus turned to survival.
“I just woke up every day knowing I had them and my four dogs relying on me to come home,” she said.
She was transferred between hospitals. Strong drugs used to fight the virus kept her unconscious but alive.
“We just talked to her every day, regardless, us if you can hear us or not,” Mills said.
At the same time, the medicine that was keeping Brianna in their lives was about to change hers’ forever.
“The next thing I remember is being woken up to telling me that I was going to lose my legs,” Heitzman said.
COVID and her medication made the amputation of several fingers and both of her legs absolutely necessary. Her sister and family asked doctors to pull her from unconsciousness to ensure she knew about the decision they reluctantly had to make.
“She said ‘Are you upset with me?’” Heitzman said. “I said ‘No, it is what it is.’ I said ‘We had to do it to save my life.’”
Since then, Heitzman has slowly recovered, using the same determination now that helped her survive during her darkest days.
“You never think that your family member is going to be like this,” Mills said. “You never think it’s going to do this to your family. And people don’t think its real. It is.”
The van the family is using to transport Brianna was bought thanks to a GoFundMe fundraiser.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.