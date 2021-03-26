Damage reported in WAVE Country following storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extensive damage was reported in LaRue and Grayson counties after storms passed through the state Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Reports confirmed by the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team show powerlines down, substantial structure damage, house siding in trees, destroyed buildings, windows blown out, and people’s belongings in the road in the Upton.
Damage has also been reported in Roanoke in LaRue County and Leitchfield in Grayson County, where a 107 mph wind gust was measured by a personal weather station.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
