EF-1 tornado rips through LaRue County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family in LaRue County is left picking up the mess an EF-1 tornado left behind Thursday night.
Becky Beard’s parents were at home watching the news in their living room when they heard they needed to take cover.
“Within a matter of seconds, minutes getting to the basement steps it was here,” Beard said. “Terrible sound; my mom said she felt it. It’s unreal how to describe it but they were there.”
Luckily, Beard’s parents and their cows weren’t hurt, but the tornado damaged almost everything else in its path.
The twister left as quickly as it came and took Beard’s parents entire roof with it. The family’s barn was destroyed, their silo crumbled to the ground and two of their cars were totaled.
“We’ve never experienced anything like this,” Beard said.
Family, friends and even strangers spent all day Friday picking up the scraps of debris the tornado left behind. Beard told WAVE 3 News she was overwhelmed by the help and support.
“We’ve got a good community, a good family and a lot of help,” Beard said. “They showed up last night after they got the calls to come out and help them. We’re just trying to save what we can now that can’t be replaced and get that out and put it somewhere safe for them.”
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service Louisville surveyed the damage across WAVE Country Friday. John Gordon, a meteorologist for the NWS Louisville told WAVE 3 News Beard’s parents’ home was damaged from an EF-1 tornado, with wind speeds up to 100 mph.
“The residents there talked about how the entire house felt like it was sucking up and going up,” Gordon said. “There were definite signs, there was mud splatter, insulation going in every direction; pretty clear tornado.”
The NWS also surveyed potential tornado damage in Hardin County, Grayson County and Ohio County on Friday.
