First veteran welcomed into Shelbyville tiny home community since operations acquired by Veterans Club

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County veteran now has a new place to call home after being moved into the Veterans Village in Shelbyville Thursday afternoon.
Veterans Club Inc., a non-profit organization providing resources and assistance to Kentucky veterans, helped move in the first veteran into the tiny home community since the acquisition of Veterans Village on March 3.
Josh Keith, who served in the Army, said he had been traveling around Shelbyville, Louisville, Indianapolis, and several other locations without a steady place to stay. Upon meeting with the Veterans Club and getting moved in, Keith said he is grateful to have a place all his own.
“It’s like unreal, really. It’s just all a blessing. I can’t explain it, I’m at a loss for words really. I mean, it’s overwhelming me,” Keith said. “It’s awesome, it’s beyond awesome.”
Jeremy Harrell, founder of the Veterans Club, said that in addition to the home and furnishings, veterans would receive a $200 clothing allowance and a $250 grocery allowance to help get them started with essentials.
“It’s such a feeling of fulfillment, it’s something that money can’t buy,” Harrell said. “To know that my fellow veterans are getting taken care of. This is what we should be doing in America, and Kentucky in particular, is if we’re willing to send veterans, send military to other countries over to defend our way of life, we should be prepared to take care of them if something goes wrong due to their service.”
Veterans Village project was created through a collaboration with Awake Ministries, Veterans Rural Outreach and Crossroads Missions.
Since the transfer of ownership by the Veterans Club, the project has run concurrently with their own Camp Restoration tiny home community project in south Louisville.
