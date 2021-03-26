FORECAST: More storms Saturday night — some strong

- SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: Strong to severe storms possible late Saturday night
- NEXT WEEK: Additional rain midweek before a significant cooldown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will clear out tonight, leaving us with a seasonable start to the weekend in the 40s by Saturday morning.
Most of Saturday will be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s, save for a stray storm that may graze by Southern Kentucky.
After 9 p.m. Saturday is when our storm chances will go up thanks to another storm system arriving.
Thunderstorms will be most likely after midnight, exiting just before sunrise on Sunday. A few instances of damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible. Those southwest of Louisville will have the highest chance of seeing severe weather.
Any lingering showers Sunday morning east of Louisville will be long gone by midday, leaving us with a partly sunny and cooler afternoon in the lower 60s.
