FORECAST: Quiet start to the weekend; Storms return Saturday night

- SEVERE T-STORMS: Warm/humid air returns Sat afternoon/night, sparking more strong t-storms in the region
- NEXT WEEK: Additional rain midweek before a significant cooldown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually decrease across the region as we head into the afternoon; Kentucky looks to see more sunshine first. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
Tonight will be quiet and cool with a few clouds and lows in the 40s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be breezy and warm with sunny skies. Highs climb well into the 70s tomorrow afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the late afternoon, mainly in areas south of Louisville, before we see a better rain chance Saturday night.
Thunderstorms look to march through the region late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds our main threat. Temperatures drop into the 50s early Sunday morning.
Another rain chance rolls into the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
