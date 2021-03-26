FORECAST: Windy Friday ahead; Storms return Saturday PM

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 3/26 3AM
By Brian Goode | March 5, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 4:17 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Areas along/south of the Ohio River until 8 AM ET
  • HIGH WIND WARNING: Jackson/Jennings Counties until 9 AM
  • SEVERE T-STORMS: Warm/humid air returns SAT afternoon/night, sparking more strong t-storms in the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind will slowly ease as Friday wears on. Mostly cloudy skies are more likely along/north of I-64 with more sunshine to the south. Highs in the lower 60s this afternoon.

ALSO: Radar | Alerts

Friday night will be quiet and cool with a few clouds and lows in the 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday daytime looks breezy and warm with highs well into the 70s. Thunderstorms will light up the radar toward the evening as a cold front approaches. Thunderstorms more likely Saturday evening, some could be strong to severe. The threat will ease overnight north to south.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.