FORECAST: Windy Friday ahead; Storms return Saturday PM

- WIND ADVISORY: Areas along/south of the Ohio River until 8 AM ET
- HIGH WIND WARNING: Jackson/Jennings Counties until 9 AM
- SEVERE T-STORMS: Warm/humid air returns SAT afternoon/night, sparking more strong t-storms in the region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind will slowly ease as Friday wears on. Mostly cloudy skies are more likely along/north of I-64 with more sunshine to the south. Highs in the lower 60s this afternoon.
Friday night will be quiet and cool with a few clouds and lows in the 40s by Saturday morning.
Saturday daytime looks breezy and warm with highs well into the 70s. Thunderstorms will light up the radar toward the evening as a cold front approaches. Thunderstorms more likely Saturday evening, some could be strong to severe. The threat will ease overnight north to south.
