Goode Morning Weather Blog: 3/26

We have break from the severe thunderstorm threat today but we are back at it again Saturday night into early Sunday.
This one is not locked in as well as far as a major outbreak but there is a risk for more warnings due to high wind and perhaps an isolated tornado. The threat is once again a bit higher over KY than IN.
Main timing looks to be roughly 8pm Saturday night through about 3am Sunday. But we will adjust this as we get closer.
Just make sure you have a way to get alerts this weekend Saturday will be a warm day and I am sure many of you will be out and about.
We’ll keep an eye on it!!
