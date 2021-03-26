Grayson County family cleaning up after tornado trashes farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Grayson County extended family will spend the weekend cleaning up after an EF-0 tornado touched down on the family’s decades-old farm.
“It was a loud roar, similar to what a train would be like,” Ryan Hatfield said. “It lasted about 30 seconds and that was it.”
Hatfield’s family has owned the farm since 1955.
He and his immediate family live on the property, and moved to the middle of his house to ride out the tornado. Thursday marked his third tornado survived on the property.
When it passed, he went outside to see if any of the buildings had sustained any damage.
“I’d seen my nephew’s house and I could see the window was out of their house and the porch was gone,” Hatfield said. “And I could see the debris in the lights in certain things and I knew we had damage.”
The storm destroyed his nephew’s porch and garage, while littering wood and other debris across the property.
Despite the damage, Hatfield said his family is lucky nobody was hurt.
“I’m just glad (my nephew and his children) were fine,” Hatfield said. “When I looked and seen the windows blown out of their house, I thought, I just hoped they were alright. They had already called us to tell us what was going on. Like you said, everything material-wise can be replaced. We’re thankful for that, that nobody was hurt.”
The Hatfields did not have to clean up the property alone.
Grayson County Sheriff Norm Chaffins drove to the property to help his old friends clean up.
“Any time we have a tragedy or something, more than likely we’re going to know who they are and know their families very well,” Chaffins said. “I was born and raised in Grayson County and any chance I get to help out someone in need, I’m certainly going to take advantage of that.”
Though the cleanup will take time, Hatfield said he is happy the farm can be saved and that the damage was not as bad as he predicted.
“You just have to look at things and hope nobody gets hurt and move on,” Hatfield said.
Chaffins told WAVE 3 News his department will continue to help the family clean up, while also taking the next week to discuss ways to improve the department’s tornado response.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.