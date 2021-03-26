Hart County gas station employees help kidnapped Louisville pregnant woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kelsie Atwell, a 21-year-old Louisville woman, said March 1 was the scariest day of her life. It all started when her ex-boyfriend, Antonio Smith, kidnapped her.
“The whole time I’m in the car I’m just like, you know, screaming,” Atwell said. “You know ‘Please take me back home, I wanna go home.’”
During the frantic drive, Atwell told her kidnapper she needed to use the bathroom.
“He pulled into this Shell gas station in Hart County, and I used the restroom, and then I went to go purchase something to make it not seem as obvious,” she explained.
Atwell was 15 weeks pregnant at the time.
“I asked the lady behind the counter ‘I’m pregnant — my ex-boyfriend, he’s abusing me,’” she added.
As the gas station clerk tried to take Atwell to the back for safety, Smith realized what was happening and dragged her out of the store. From there, she said the 20-year-old Louisville man beat her while stomping and standing on her stomach.
“I think he was trying to kill his baby,” Atwell said. “I think he was trying to hurt her.”
Brandy West, Haley Silvers, and Ashley Vincent, three employees working at the Horse Cave gas station, tried to pull Smith off of Atwell.
Smith is being held in the Hart County Jail facing several charges, including domestic violence, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief. He’s also accused of spitting in an officer’s face during his arrest.
“I’m definitely scared for when he gets out. Honestly, I don’t think he’s getting out anytime soon,” Atwell said.
The expectant mother said her baby is healthy, and she is thankful for the three women who saved their lives.
“I’m forever grateful for what they did for me. They risked their life to help somebody they didn’t even know,” Atwell added.
