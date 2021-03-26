Healthcare leaders prepare to vaccinate 16 & up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next Wednesday, just about anyone and everyone will be able to book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
Getting signed up is expected to be challenging the first couple of weeks, as anyone 16 and older will be eligible.
Healthcare officials said the more flexible your schedule is, the better your chances are of getting the shot faster.
“If there have been no shows or people have had to cancel for one reason or another you can get in a little quicker that way, but not all sites are doing that,” said Baptist Health Floyd nurse, Christy Flynn.
Flynn said some sites offer wait lists and if there are shots at the end of the day, it’s possible you could get a call to come get yours.
Baptist Health Floyd is serving as a mass vaccination site. As more vaccine is expected to role in, the hospital said it could give up to 500 shots per day.
“I think we’re going to see more popping up depending on the vaccine availability and what we have in the state,” Flynn said.
And the Clark County Health Department said it too could be providing more pop-up clinics to vaccinate the masses.
As this is the first-time vaccine is open to all minors in our area, doctors explained the process on how to get your teen the vaccine.
“So the kids can sign up themselves, but we do ask that you be accompanied by a parent when you come out for the vaccine,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.
Yazel added he originally did not expect the vaccine to be so readily available until late summer.
“That’s a testament to all the volunteers that we have had and the hard work of our public health nurses across the state.”
With shots soon opening to a new tier on Wednesday, more vaccinators are needed. If you would like to help, sign up here.
