Louisville families urged to get COVID tested after spring break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many may be leaving town for spring break, and while the goal is to relax and reboot, the last thing anyone wants is to come back with COVID, so several Louisville schools and families are already preparing for a safe return.
“It’s so important for the schools to be able to stay safe and students to have a safe environment,” said Dina English, a Bluewater Diagnostics marketing director.
Thousands of area kids just got out of Non-Traditional Instruction, and even though they may play it safe, not everyone does, as witnessed this month in spring break hot spots like Miami. Crowds there pushed into the streets and had to be ushered out by police.
It’s why Louisville chemist and father Erik Korte hopes anyone traveling will still socially distance and wear masks in public places.
“We want to keep our kids in school. We want to keep everybody safe. So, I’m glad my daughter is getting to meet her kindergarten classmates for the first time,” Korte, who is also the Bluewater Diagnostics associate director, said.
He is happy about his company’s partnership with several independent, private, and Catholic schools to offer drive-up post-spring break testing for the coronavirus to families at Oxmoor Center from April 1 through April 10.
Korte said 300 appointments have already been booked.
“When you come home, wait two to seven days to get tested, and be very aware of any symptoms you could develop,” Korte said.
Norton Healthcare Dr. Monalisa Tailor, who is also the President of the Greater Louisville Medical Society, said there are many symptoms people should look out for.
“Fever, chills, sore throat, smell loss or taste, and cough or GI symptoms,” Tailor explained, “I would encourage you to get tested, particularly if go to Florida or one of these popular locations.”
If a child has symptoms, Tailor said not to them to school, but even without symptoms, Korte said testing is a good idea.
“What we’re seeing right now is about half the people testing positive are asymptomatic,” he said. “That’s a problem because they’re shedding the virus but are not aware of it.”
For young students who aren’t fans of the nasal swab, drive-up clinics at Oxmoor and Southeast Christian Church offer a gentler oral rinse.
English said if a child’s school is not signed up, individual families can also get testing done at one of their open sites.
