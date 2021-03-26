Louisville prepares for for more vaccinations after another eligibility expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The state of Kentucky is again expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, and the state’s largest city is gearing up to take on even more vaccinations.
The LouVax vaccination site at Broadbent Arena has fully vaccinated around 25,000 people, and an additional 45,000 or so have received their first doses and are scheduled for a second.
As a whole, the city’s population has received about 244,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing almost 40 percent of the population over 16. There’s a lot of people already signed up for their first shot as well. Across the city, the goal is still to reach about 75-80 percent of the population vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
There’s no timeline for when they may hit that magic number.
“I think the difficulty is going to be, these last few months we’ve gotten everyone who’s wanted it,” Metro Health and Wellness Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “And so our job’s going to be harder going forward trying to get the last 25 percent vaccinated.”
Moyer said the expanded eligibility that now includes people over 40, and people over 16 with certain health problems, including obesity, shouldn’t cause problems in their vaccine rollout plans.
”It’s been slower; those appointments slowing up the past couple weeks than it was initially,” Moyer said. “Whereas it took initially minutes for all the appointments to fill, it’s taking a few days now, so hopefully these will fill quickly.”
LouVax leaders said they’ll still be able to operate efficiently moving forward. LouVax also has vaccinated more than 1,000 volunteers.
The city’s other healthcare groups like Norton Health, UofL Health and Baptist Health all are working to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
