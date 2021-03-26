1,136 new COVID-19 related cases, 20 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,596 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, there had been 682,099 cases reported in the state, with 1,136 new cases and 20 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,561,705 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 50,549 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,042,768 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 8,730,919 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 3.4% 7-day positivity rate.
