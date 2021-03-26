2 teens, ages 14 and 15, arrested following burglary at Seymour bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teen boys are under arrest for allegedly burglarizing a bank in Seymour.
Police said it happened on March 25 at the Central Credit Union on Jackson Park Drive. Officers responding to an alarm found the front doors had been shattered.
Officers checked the building but didn’t find anyone inside. Upon viewing the surveillance video from the bank and nearby locations, they were able to identify the two suspects.
Upon questioning, the 14- and 15-year-old boys were arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.