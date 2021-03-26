Eleven nominees appointed to LMPD Civilian Review Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council members voted to add all 11 nominees to the LMPD Civilian Review Board Thursday.
Last week, the Metro Government Oversight and Accountability Committee met to discuss the 11 nominees made by Mayor Greg Fischer. Of those 11 nominated, three required additional discussion.
The three nominees under additional discussion included Jennifer Greene, Stachell Bussey, and Antonio Taylor.
Thursday, all 11 nominees were voted and appointed to the Civilian Review Board.
Green, Bussey and Taylor will serve on the board with Denise Sears, Barbara Haigler, Scott Dickens, Charles Keyes, Marianne Michael, Guillermo Sollano, Tumey Berry, and Kellie Watson.
The LMPD Civilian Review Board is being created to provide a monitor for police conduct alongside an appointed inspector general. In cases where allegations of misconduct are raised against LMPD, once approved through a vote by Metro Council, the board members will act to represent the voice of citizens.
