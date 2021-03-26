Walz says laundry is among the challenges in the NCAA Tournament bubble

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weight room disparity is not the only issue inside the NCAA Tournament bubble for UofL head coach Jeff Walz.
He has taken the Cards to the Sweet 16 for the 10th time, but this one presents some new challenges.
“Well first off, I think we’re day eight and day 10 I think is when they’ll help us with laundry,” Walz said after the Cards win over Northwestern on Wednesday. “So the first challenge is I won’t have to wash my drawers in the sink, hand wash them, and then I’ve been using the blow dryer to make sure I get them good and crisp, so they’ll actually do some laundry for us, which is a wonderful thing.”
He confirmed on Friday that that after speaking out, and getting some play on ESPN SportsCenter, his clothes are getting cleaned.
“The laundry service is up and running,” Walz said on Friday. “Turned it in last night, requested extra starch, so hopefully everything comes back nice and starched for me, but not sure if it’s coming back today or tomorrow, so just waiting on that, but yes, it has been turned in.”
The #2 seeded Cards take on #6 seed Oregon on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Sweet 16.
