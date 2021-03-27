ALERT DAY: Storms, some strong tonight; cooler Sunday

- Strong to severe storms possible late tonight
- Showers taper off Sunday morning, but much cooler and breezy
- NEXT WEEK: Additional rain midweek before a significant cool-down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms become likely overnight, exiting before sunrise on Sunday. A few strong storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Any of the storms that move through will produce heavy rainfall.
Storms will be east of the area by sunrise on Sunday, but some lingering showers are possible in the morning mainly east of I-65. By the afternoon clouds will break-up leaving us with a partly sunny sky. It will be cool and breezy with highs in the 50s.
Mostly clear and cold Sunday night with lows in the 30s. Just how low the temperatures drop and the extent of frost will depend on the wind speed. However, some frost is possible in rural locations by Monday morning!
After a cold morning, sunshine and a southerly breeze will boost temperatures into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.
Another rain chance rolls into the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week. Behind that front, much cooler air moves back into the region with highs only in the 40s for many by Thursday.
