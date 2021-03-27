Gov. Beshear: 637 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 15 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided updates on the commonwealth’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.
Through a post on social media, Beshear confirmed an additional 637 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now at 424,666.
Also in Saturday’s report, 15 additional deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 6,023.
The positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.80 percent.
In vaccine updates, a total of 1,296,933 people have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 400
- Patients currently in ICU : 92
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 46
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
