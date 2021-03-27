Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 993 new cases, 9 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report Saturday confirmed an additional 993 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in Indiana since the pandemic began is now 683,076.
The health department also confirmed nine additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 12,605.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 8,816,023 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,242,438 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 85,968, with 16,060 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 3.5 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 1,065,477 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with 22,760 new individuals reported Saturday.
