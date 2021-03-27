JCTA planning caravan at Capitol in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools spring break starts Monday, but some teachers will be caravanning to the Kentucky State Capitol that day to fight House Bill 563.
HB 563 is considered a school choice bill. It would create a $25 million tax credit scholarship fund. It would allow a family of four who makes up to $85,000 dollars a year to qualify for the scholarship money to send their student to a public school of their choice or a private school in Jefferson, Fayette or Kenton counties.
“We hope the legislature will not override the veto,” Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim said.
Proponents of the bill, like EdChoice Kentucky, said the bill would allow help lower-income families have more options.
“As a single parent it takes a lot of sacrifice to send my children to the school of my choice,” Desirae Caudill, a parent, said in a Facebook video. “For this reason I’m asking you to please stand with families like me and override the veto on House Bill 563.”
McKim, however, said the bill would take much needed money away from public schools.
“At a time when the state is not funding text books, it’s not funding professional development to improve their craft, to give $25 million away, which would more than pay for what I just described, to underride private and parochial schools where people are already sending their students just doesn’t make any sense,” McKim said.
McKim said he’s heard from a number of educators who are concerned about the bill, specifically the education service providers the bill creates.
“That would mean they could employ individuals and the state wouldn’t be able to require them to have a criminal background check when they are working directly with students. That really jeopardizes student safety,” McKim told WAVE 3 News.
