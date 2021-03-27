Louisville’s largest single-day vaccination event will be held in West End

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, a team with UofL Health went door to door visiting businesses in west Louisville to register people for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The mass vaccination site will be at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and will be the largest single-day vaccine event.
Dr. Edward Miller with UofL health said more than 2,000 people are already signed up.
“Our goal is to make sure there’s a vaccine available for everyone who wants one,” Miller said. “We are dedicated to this, and we have the ability to flux and distribute vaccine to those that are here.”
As they stopped at businesses to chat with customers and employees about the opportunity, Pamela Haines, the owner of Sweet Peaches, said she was excited to see the team. Haines immediately began passing out the UofL information fliers to everyone in the restaurant.
“I’m telling all my customers, everybody in this neighborhood and when I leave work today I’m going to walk home and I’m going to give these out to every African American,” Haines excitedly explained. “Not only African American, but anybody that I see I’m going to give them one, and if you got your shot I want you to tell somebody.”
More than 50 church congregations will be a part of the mass vaccination event and will provide transportation; the site will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also plans to attend.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.