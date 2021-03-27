Pedestrian hit and killed near Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was hit and killed while crossing the road near Preston Highway Friday night.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 9600 block of Preston Crossings Boulevard.
Preliminary investigation by police revealed that a vehicle going north on Preston Crossings struck a woman who was crossing the road eastbound outside of a crosswalk.
The woman was transported to University Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
LMPD Traffic Unit continues their investigation at this time.
