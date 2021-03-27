Pedestrian hit and killed near Preston Highway

Pedestrian hit and killed near Preston Highway
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was hit and killed while crossing the road near Preston Highway Friday night. (Source: WAFB)
By Dustin Vogt | March 27, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 9:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was hit and killed while crossing the road near Preston Highway Friday night.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 9600 block of Preston Crossings Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that a vehicle going north on Preston Crossings struck a woman who was crossing the road eastbound outside of a crosswalk.

The woman was transported to University Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues their investigation at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.