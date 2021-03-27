Several Louisville community centers to reopen Monday

Community centers will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday starting March 29. The following week, the centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. Each day, a two-hour break between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. will be taken for cleaning and disinfecting.