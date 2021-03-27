Several Louisville community centers to reopen Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation announced it will be reopening 11 local community centers on Monday, March 29.
Local community centers have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with positivity rates declining and the increase of vaccinations, the centers will be reopened following proper safety protocols.
Guidelines include mandatory mask wearing, temperature checks upon entry, and capacity limits for each community center.
“We know people have really missed the community centers and we are thrilled to get them open this week, as our schoolchildren begin Spring Break,” Mayor Fischer said in a news release.
With the community centers closed, recreation staff have improved facilities by performing indoor and outdoor painting and restoration projects for several buildings.
“Some of the centers look almost brand new,” Ben Johnson, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation said. “Our team is excited to show our guests the improvements that have been made.”
Community centers will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday starting March 29. The following week, the centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. Each day, a two-hour break between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. will be taken for cleaning and disinfecting.
The following centers will reopen Monday, March 29:
- Beechmont Community Center, 205 West Wellington Avenue (502-361-5484)
- Berrytown Community Center, 1300 Heafer Road, (502-456-8148)
- California Community Center, 1600 West St. Catherine Street (502-574-2658)
- Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Court (502-456-3261)
- Molly Leonard Portland Community Center, 640 North 27th Street (502-776-0913)
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Avenue (502-456-8122)
- Parkhill Community Center, 1703 South 13th Street (502-637-3044)
- Shelby Park Community Center, 600 East Oak Street (502-574-1780)
- South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Boulevard (502-574-3206)
- Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Avenue (502-775-6598)
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane (502-937-8802)
Four more centers will open later this spring during Phase 2:
- Douglass Community Center, 2305 Douglass Boulevard (502-456-8120)
- Metro Arts Center, 8360 Dixie Highway, (502-937-2055)
- Shawnee Arts and Cultural Center, 607 S. 37th Street, (502-775-5268)
- Wilderness Road Senior Center, 8111 Blue Lick Road, (502-964-5151)
