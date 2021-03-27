Shooting at Shively business leaves 1 man dead, 1 teenager injured

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting reported at a Shively business Friday night is under investigation after one man has died and a 16-year-old has been sent to the hospital.
According to Shively Police Sergeant Patrick Allen, police responded to reports of a double shooting in the area of Crums Lane and Park Row Drive around 7:42 p.m. Friday.
Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old man in front of the Wing Station, police said the man had been shot multiple times. A 16-year-old girl was found with gunshot wounds moments later on Park Row Drive.
Investigation revealed the shooting started inside the Wing Station after an altercation between two male customers. The two victims were believed to have been shot at that location.
The victims were transported to the hospital, where the 20-year-old died due to his injuries. The 16-year-old is currently listed in stable condition.
Shively Police said there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181, or the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2773.
