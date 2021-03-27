UofL Health hosts largest vaccine clinic alongside Governor Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people in west Louisville are now vaccinated, thanks to the largest pop-up vaccine clinic UofL Health has hosted thus far.
“We’re going to vaccinate 25-hundred people from your churches today,” said Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.
The line was wrapped around the building as UofL Health hosted its largest vaccine pop-up clinic at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
”It’s an amazing thing to see as many black people as possible and people in general to step in here and get this done,” Dajon McCarley said.
McCarley and his family are just some of the folks who got the Pfizer vaccine at Saturday’s clinic. The 25-year-old said he once had reservations about the vaccine, but no longer does.
”You know, it’s been a while since this came out, and I feel like if something was going to come about, it would have already come about,” McCarley said.
In total, more than 50 different churches mostly from west Louisville mobilized to spread the word about Saturday’s clinic, the shot wasn’t just for members of those churches.
UofL Health said it’s partnered with the west end community because it has found that transportation, communication and online registration can be barriers when it comes to getting the vaccine.
Beshear said pop-up clinics, much like these are helping to pull us out of a pandemic.
“It feels a little strange to feel grief and hope at the same time, but I tell you I feel hope,” Beshear said.
UofL Health said it will continue to use faith-based organizations in underserved communities to get the vaccine out.
McCarley said he’s encouraging all of his friends and family to get vaccinated.
”It’s something we can do. Don’t be afraid to take that leap,” McCarley added.
A second large scale clinic is slated to take place in west Louisville in May. UofL Health is also working to organize the state’s largest drive-thru vaccine clinic at Cardinal Stadium in April.
