Active Heroes looks to expand healing services for veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local non-profit is expanding to take better care of our nation’s heroes.
Active Heroes’ goal is to provide resources and services to veterans and those currently serving in the military.
On 147 acres in Shepherdsville, those who have served and are currently serving are coming to find rest and to heal.
“They have been through a lot obviously. Especially through COVID. It has really added a lot of stress,” Active Heroes Executive Director Pat Fox said.
Fox said over the past year military suicide has increased by 20 percent.
“It’s the isolation, not being around other veterans,” Fox said.
To help change this, Active Heroes is adding to its services. Right now, veterans and those currently serving can come camp in seven days a week and enjoy a host of activities all geared toward improving mental clarity.
“We have an archery course; we have a dog park,” Fox added.
Soon, equine therapy will be offered along with frisbee golf and a fishing pond. All these activities will be available to veterans and their families.
“It’s secluded, it’s quiet, they can just kind of decompress, get away from things and really just enjoy nature,” Fox said.
Active Heroes’ Retreat Center is the first retreat in America designed by military families to help military families heal.
Fox says the non-profit is helping change lives.
“It’s just that partnership and that friendship and just getting out and meeting other people,” Fox said.
Active Heroes will host an open house for the retreat center on April 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.
