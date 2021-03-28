Democrats react to new voter laws they call voter suppression

“I’m really angry and disappointed that this is the state of voting rights in Georgia today. It’s not a surprise. Frankly, we saw record turnout from Black voters and brown voters in this past general election and this past runoff,” she said. “This is a direct attack on those voters and our general democracy. But at the end of the day Governor Kemp and the legislators that supported this bill and didn’t fight against it, they can make it as hard as they want to vote we are still going to come out.”