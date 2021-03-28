Drinking coffee? It could cost you more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - If you are coffee lover you may have to pay more for it. Coffee stockpiles have sunk to a six-year low in the US and the cost of coffee could start to creep up if things don’t get any better.
According to CNN, the deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that’s made moving anything around the globe more difficult.
Brazil had a record producing year when it comes to coffee beans. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting those coffee beans from South America to the United States has become extremely difficult.
Even if the shipping container situation gets resolved, multiple analysts say they’re anticipating a global supply deficit which could lead to chains increasing coffee prices.
Some more not so good news, according to Bloomberg, supplies of unroasted beans in the U.S. were down over eight percent year-over-year last month.
