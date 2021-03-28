FORECAST: Cooler and drier today

- Showers taper off early this morning, but much cooler and breezy
- THIS WEEK: Additional rain midweek before a significant cool-down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will come to an end this morning with clouds gradually breaking up. By the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and it will be cool and breezy with temperatures in the 50s.
Clear and cold tonight with lows in the 30s. Just how low the temperatures drop and the extent of frost will depend on the wind speed. However, some frost is possible in rural locations by Monday morning!
After a cold morning, sunshine and a southerly breeze will boost temperatures into the lower 60s Monday afternoon. Clear and chilly temperatures Monday night with lows in the 40s.
Another rain chance rolls into the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week. Behind that front, much cooler air moves back into the region with highs only in the 40s for many by Thursday.
