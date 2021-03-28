FORECAST: Sunny and milder start to the week

- Areas of frost tonight
- Showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
- Significant cool-down late week with a freeze possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind will die down this evening giving way to a clear and cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Areas of frost will develop, mainly away from the Louisville metro.
After a cold morning, sunshine and a southerly breeze will boost temperatures into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.
Clear conditions stick around Monday night, but it won’t get as cold with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Clouds increase on Tuesday with most of the day remaining dry. Showers will start to move in near sunset or after. It will be a warm and breezy day with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Showers are likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a cold front sweeps through. Much cooler air moves in behind the front with highs only in the 40s on Thursday. A freeze is possible by Friday morning when most locations drop into the 20s.
