Golden Alert issued for missing 74-year-old last seen in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are currently searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen in Jeffersontown.
A Golden Alert has been issued for Maurice Grimm, 74, who was last seen near Brittany Point Lane and Six Mile Lane.
Grimm is listed as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, and last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black Reebok shoes.
Officials said Grimm drives a white 2013 Ford Escape with Kentucky tag 804-WFK.
Anyone with any information on Grimm’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Jeffersontown Police at (502) 267-0505.
