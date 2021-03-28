Golden Alert issued for missing 74-year-old last seen in Jeffersontown

A Golden Alert has been issued for Maurice Grimm, 74, who was last seen near Brittany Point Lane and Six Mile Lane. (Source: MetroSafe)
By Dustin Vogt | March 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 9:12 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are currently searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen in Jeffersontown.

A Golden Alert has been issued for Maurice Grimm, 74, who was last seen near Brittany Point Lane and Six Mile Lane.

Grimm is listed as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, and last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black Reebok shoes.

Officials said Grimm drives a white 2013 Ford Escape with Kentucky tag 804-WFK.

Anyone with any information on Grimm’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Jeffersontown Police at (502) 267-0505.

