Gov. Beshear: 11 straight weeks of declining COVID cases, 361 new cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced 11 consecutive weeks of declining COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
Beshear confirmed the information Sunday afternoon in an update on social media, reporting 361 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky were also reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 6,031.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.88 percent.
The governor also announced that more than 1.3 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 381
- Patients currently in ICU : 96
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 39
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
