Horry Electric assists baby owl that fell from its nest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Linemen with Horry Electric Cooperative responded to a unique call on Sunday morning.
According to information on Horry Electric’s Facebook page, technicians were alerted to a baby owl that had fallen out of its nest.
Justin Cummings, A-class line technician with Horry Electric, was able to assist the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center by hanging a basket, which will serve as a new nest for the owls, the post stated.
“Cummings was able to safely put the baby owl in the new nest and the owl family has been reunited. Wat to go!” Horry Electric staff said in the social post.
