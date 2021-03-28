Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 955 new cases, 12 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday on newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
On Sunday, 995 additional cases of COVID-19 in Indiana were confirmed by the health department, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 684,020.
ISDH also confirmed 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana Sunday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 12,617.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 4,920 individuals have been tested and 26,082 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,247,141 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 8,841,759 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 3.5 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 1,082,702 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 2,685,575 doses administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 52,060 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 9,178 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 652,471, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 95.5 percent Sunday.
