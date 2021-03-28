LMPD: Shooting suspects apprehended following 3-vehicle collision on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three suspects are in custody following a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that officers were called to a shooting on the 4100 block of Taylor Boulevard around 4 p.m.
One man was found shot at the location. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
The possible suspects of the shooting were then involved in a three-vehicle accident a short time later at the intersection of Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue.
Officers responded to the collision, where the three suspects had fled on foot. Police apprehended the individuals shortly afterwards.
Investigation is ongoing at this time.
