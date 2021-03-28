Local non-profit partners with Galt House offering outreach program for gun violence survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the city of Louisville continues to struggle with overwhelming gun violence, a local non-profit organization has announced a partnership with the Galt House hotel, offering communities affected a location for support.
Announced during a press conference Saturday, Christopher 2X with his Game Changers organization will be working with the Galt House for their new “Voices of Survivors” outreach program.
The new program will offer gun violence survivors and families of victims to get them the help they need, offering therapy services and professional guidance.
“They’re going to be given the opportunity to work with therapists, they’re going to be given the opportunity to work with individuals in the medical arena,” 2X said. “And equally at the same time, they will be given opportunity to impact kids along with us to help hopefully exercise coping.”
The Christopher 2X Game Changers non-profit tracks gun violence across the city of Louisville, offering support and educational materials for families to help advocate non-violence.
This year, there have so far been 45 deadly shootings in the city. Comparatively, last year set a record in gun violence deaths, with 173 killed from shootings.
Krista Gwynn, the mother of 19-year-old Christian Gwynn who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting December 2019, spoke in support of the program. Since her son died, Gwynn said that the emotions dealing with gun violence are consuming, but has used her voice and support to help advocate change.
“I need to step in to the public with Chris 2X to help these children know, there’s a better life to live than to pick up a gun and take another life,” Gwynn said.
Gwynn, who has brought kids into her home to help guide and support them, has called them her “bonus kids.” She said that the thought process of kids “willing to do time in jail” but not finish high school needs to change.
“Let’s get to high school, let’s get to college, and make a better way for your life,” Gwynn said. “So that’s why we’re in this, because my son would want us to be in it. Because my son losing his life shouldn’t just be a loss of life. I need to show you how much we love my son by loving him too.”
The new “Voice of Survivors” program is set to begin in April. For more information, visit the Christopher 2X Game Changers website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.