Louisville to clean homeless camps instead of clearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville is backing down on its decision to clear homeless camps near Wayside Christian Mission ahead of the Kentucky Derby, instead, the campsite will be cleaned.
Louisville’s Public Works posted ‘No Trespassing’ and ‘No Camping’ signs near Wayside Christian Mission with an anticipated clean-up date of April 15. Camps that cover Liberty to Market Streets and from Jackson to Preston would be cleared.
District 9 Councilman Bill Hollander said about 50 homeless people stay in the area and clearing the site would contradict CDC guidelines, which say unsheltered people should stay where they are.
“What this does is move people out into the community,” Hollander explained. “Can increase community spread, our own health department also indicated that this would slow down vaccination efforts for our neighbors experiencing homelessness and make contact contract more difficult.”
Hollander said cleaning the encampment instead of clearing it will allow the homeless community staying in the area to continue sheltering there.
“A cleaning means that tents and other materials will be taken off of the sidewalk, the sidewalks will then be cleaned, probably pressure washed, swept and the people would then be allowed to put their tents back and stay in the same location,” Hollander added.
The clean-up will happen on April 15, two weeks ahead of Kentucky Oaks.
