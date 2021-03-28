Pletcher finally has his Kentucky Derby horse as Known Agenda takes Florida Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s road to Louisville and the Kentucky Derby got off to a slow start for two-time Derby winning trainer Todd Pletcher. He hadn’t come up with a serious contender for the First Saturday in May, until Saturday at Gulfsteam Park. Pletcher’s colt, Known Agenda, kicked into gear during the stretch drive to capture the mile and an eighth test by two and three-quarter lengths over runnerup, Soup and Sandwich. Favored Greatest Honour didn’t show his usual late punch and ran third.
With the victory, Known Agenda picked up 100 points on the Kentucky Derby scoreboard and is safely in the field. Soup and Sandwich earned 40 points and will be pointed to the Derby according to his trainer, Mark Casse.
Trainer Shug McGaughey says his runner, Greatest Honour, will likely come to Churchill Downs to contest the Derby.
Known Agenda ran a puzzling fifth in the Sam F. Davis Stakes in early February. Then the colt came back three weeks later and was impressive in winning an allowance race. The Florida Derby marked his first stakes triumph.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.