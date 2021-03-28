Pletcher finally has his Kentucky Derby horse as Known Agenda takes Florida Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s road to Louisville and the Kentucky Derby got off to a slow start for two-time Derby winning trainer Todd Pletcher. He hadn’t come up with a serious contender for the First Saturday in May, until Saturday at Gulfsteam Park. Pletcher’s colt, Known Agenda, kicked into gear during the stretch drive to capture the mile and an eighth test by two and three-quarter lengths over runnerup, Soup and Sandwich. Favored Greatest Honour didn’t show his usual late punch and ran third.