Stop Asian Hate: Cleveland unites to march against violence, honor victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland community on Sunday will unite to march against hate and honor victims of anti-Asian violence.
Many local organizations came together to host a Stop Asian Hate march and rally.
The event starts at 1 p.m. Sunday. Attendants will meet at 3238 Payne Ave in Cleveland.
Speakers will include local AAPI leaders, according to an event posting.
You can watch a livestream of the event in the video player below.
Parking is available at 3338 Payne Avenue.
Organizers of the event shared this message in their event posting:
“Join us in solidarity for a rally and march through AsiaTown to honor the victims and speak out against the resurgence in anti-Asian violence and racism... And show your support for our residents, workers, businesses, and community members. In a year where we have all been told to ‘go home,’ we hold this space to show our community that this is our home. We can’t wait to see you soon. Together, we rise. Together, we are Cleveland strong.”
Click here to learn more about the organizers of this event, public transportation routes to the march and fundraising efforts.
