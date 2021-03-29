Cane Madden’s accuser, former friend traumatized by alleged attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The investigation continues for a man who’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017 and six months later raping and assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
The attacks happened a block away from each other in the California neighborhood. WAVE 3 News learned Cane Madden’s first alleged victim in the California neighborhood was a friend at the time of her attack.
Latoya Smith was looking for a safe place to stay in May of 2017. Expecting to get help from her friend, hours later she woke up to a night of terror and a day that would change her life forever.
Smith went to Madden, who had always helped her run errands and carry groceries.
“I woke up with him on top of me, biting me and you know, making threats,” Smith said. “He bit my eye off.”
Smith said Madden was holding her down while putting his hands down her pants. She recalls the attack and biting lasting nearly two minutes.
She fought him off and said she ran until she found help.
At the hospital, Smith learned Madden bit off a chunk of her face and allegedly swallowed it.
“Who bites people,” Smith said. “That’s cannibalism.”
Nearly four years later, Smith now has a large scar over her left eye overlapping onto her forehead. Smith said it was an open, gashing wound for months.
“Every time, I had to clean it everyday I had to see the scar again,” Smith said “It terrorized me.”
Judge Annie O’ Connell found Madden incompetent to stand trial for Smith’s case.
“I think he’s putting on a show,” Smith said.
Smith said the mumbling she saw Madden do in court is not who she knew. She said Madden was always put together so much so that after the attack, mutual friends that knew the two of them blamed her for the attack.
“He was so nice, no one could believe he could do that,” Smith said. “He knows what to say and what not to say to be found incompetent to get away with his crimes.”
Smith learned of his release when he ran into her in their old neighborhood. She said she was never notified that he was set free.
“He said ‘I turned myself in because I felt so bad, I’m sorry,’ then he ran away,” Smith said.
Smith said she was disappointed in the system when she saw Madden. The disappointment was felt again when she learned he attacked another person down the street. This time, it was an 8-year-old girl. Again O’Connell found Madden incompetent.
This became Madden’s second alleged attack in the California neighborhood, only a block away from each other.
“If (the legal system) had done something back then when it happened to me, maybe it wouldn’t have happened to her,” Smith said.
The mirror reminds Smith of what the law didn’t do for her or the young girl.
“I haven’t really been sleeping well at all,” Smith said. “It’s like I don’t really want to go to sleep because I don’t know what I might wake up to.”
Smith said she’s left with trust and self-image issues after being attacked by someone she knew. Saying the lack of consequences empowered Madden and was an injustice to herself and possible future victims.
Now, she said she wants her self-confidence and light back. She’s currently saving for a surgery to regain full motion of her left eye and to grow back her eyebrows. Smith currently draws the left side of her eyebrow on each morning
The stares are sometimes unbearable to Smith, but most important of all, she said she wants her community and other children to feel safe again.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.